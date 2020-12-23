Last updated on .From the section Darts

Nick Kenny is in his first year on the PDC tour after winning a tour card on the last day of Q-School in January.

William Hill PDC World Darts Championship 2021 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 15 December 2020 - 3 January 2021 Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 3 January

Welsh debutant Nick Kenny is out of the PDC World Championship after he was beaten 3-1 by Jermaine Wattimena of the Netherlands in the second round.

The Dutchman took an early lead but Kenny bounced back to break twice and take the second set.

Wattimena took out a superb 156 finish to grab the third set, but Kenny kept the pressure on and battled hard to keep himself in the game throwing four 180's.

However it was the speedy Wattimena who ended up the winner and booked his place in the last 32 where he will play ninth seed Dimitri Van den Bergh.