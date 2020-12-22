Last updated on .From the section Darts

US qualifier Danny Baggish won six of the first seven legs against Adrian Lewis

Two-time champion Adrian Lewis suffered a shock 3-1 defeat in the second round of the PDC World Championship to American Danny Baggish.

Lewis, 35, who won consecutive world titles in 2011 and 2012, paid for a slow start, missing 15 attempts at doubles in the opening two sets.

Although he found his range in the third set, Baggish landed a 170 check-out to help seal his victory.

Baggish, 37, will face 2020 Premier League winner Glen Durrant next.

"I'm so happy. That is a special win for me," said Baggish, who dedicated his win to his brother, Harrison, who had suffered a severe stroke at home in Florida.

"That was for my brother. I'm really emotional and that's why I let it all out at the end.

"It has been a difficult and emotional 24 hours, but I am doing him proud and that means everything."

Simon Whitlock, the 2010 runner-up, defeated Lithuania's Darius Labanauskas in five sets. The Australian landed 10 maximums and averaged 101.21 in his 3-2 win.

"Darius is a fantastic player. I knew I had to play my best darts to beat him and I was able to play some fantastic darts to get the job done," Whitlock said.

Meanwhile, Joe Cullen defeated Wayne Jones 3-0, and will face Welsh World Cup of Darts winner Jonny Clayton next.

And Brendan Dolan recorded a 3-1 win over Japanese qualifier Edward Foulkes to secure his place in the third round against world number three Gerwyn Price.

The evening session sees 2018 winner Rob Cross take on World Grand Prix finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode before World Matchplay champion Dimitri van den Bergh meets Paul Lim.