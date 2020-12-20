PDC World Championship: Nick Kenny gets debut win at Alexandra Palace

By Siân PriceBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Darts

Nick Kenny qualified for the World Darts Championship on the final day of qualification
Nick Kenny qualified for the World Darts Championship on the final day of qualification
William Hill PDC World Darts Championship 2021
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 15 December 2020 - 3 January 2021
Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 3 January

Nick Kenny has won his first World Championship match on his debut at Alexandra Palace.

Kenny from Cwmbran, beat Dutchman and fellow debutant Derk Telnekes 3-2 to secure his spot in the second round.

The 27-year-old will face another Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena on Wednesday 23 December.

It was a scrappy encounter between the two debutants but Kenny held his nerve and won six legs in a row to seal the win.

Top Stories