Nick Kenny qualified for the World Darts Championship on the final day of qualification

William Hill PDC World Darts Championship 2021 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 15 December 2020 - 3 January 2021 Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 3 January

Nick Kenny has won his first World Championship match on his debut at Alexandra Palace.

Kenny from Cwmbran, beat Dutchman and fellow debutant Derk Telnekes 3-2 to secure his spot in the second round.

The 27-year-old will face another Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena on Wednesday 23 December.

It was a scrappy encounter between the two debutants but Kenny held his nerve and won six legs in a row to seal the win.