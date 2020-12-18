Last updated on .From the section Darts

Lim described his win as "one for the old guys"

Veteran Paul Lim, in his 25th World Darts Championship, came from two sets down to beat Luke Humphries 3-2 in the opening round at Alexandra Palace.

The 66-year-old made his debut in the event in 1982 and recorded the first nine-dart finish in the event in 1990.

He had a 121 checkout on the bullseye during his win over Humphries, averaging 89 to his opponent's 92.

World Grand Prix finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode also trailed 2-0 but beat World Youth Champion Bradley Brooks.

Englishman Humphries, 41 years younger than his Singaporean opponent, missed a match dart in set four and Lim produced checkouts of 56 and 84 to force a decider.

Humphries then missed an incredible 12 darts to go within a leg of victory as Lim led for the first time.

The quarter-finalist for the last two years missed double 13 before Lim sealed the match with a 53 finish, booking a meeting with World Matchplay champion Dimitri van den Bergh in round two.

In the final match of the fourth day, seventh seed James Wade beat Callan Rydz 3-0 in their second-round encounter.