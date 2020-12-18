Last updated on .From the section Darts

Mickey Mansell has made it through to the second round for the first time

William Hill PDC World Darts Championship 2021 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 15 December 2020 - 3 January 2021 Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 3 January

Dungannon's Mickey Mansell whitewashed New Zealand's Haupai Puha 3-0 in the first round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Mansell won all nine legs played to progress beyond the first round for the first time at the third attempt.

The 47-year-old, who is ranked 59 in the world, also appeared at the World Championship in 2019 and 2020.

Republic of Ireland player Ciaran Teehan will face Wayne Jones in his first round match on Friday.

Cork 21-year-old Teehan lost in the second round 12 months ago - if he reaches the same stage this time Joe Cullen will be his opponent on 22 December.

Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney edged out William O'Connor 3-2 in his second round match on Thursday.

Mansell will play Ricky Evans in the second round.

Enniskillen native Brendan Dolan will compete in the event for the 13th time when he takes on the winner of the first round tie between Mike De Decker and Edward Foulkes on Tuesday 22 December.

The 47-year-old Fermanagh man was a quarter-finalist at Ally Pally in 2019 and is currently ranked 30 in the world.

Drogheda teenager Keane Barry lost 3-1 to former BDO world finalist Jeff Smith 3-1 in the first round on Tuesday.