Jamie Lewis is "chuffed" to be involved in the PDC World Darts Championship for the first time in two years after struggling with anxiety issues.

Lewis, 29, reached the 2018 tournament semi-finals at Alexandra Palace.

His game fell off in 2020 as he struggled with his mental health, taking a break from darts in September.

"I've been struggling with anxiety issues and if there's one piece of advice I could give it's to definitely go and see someone about it," he said.

"That's one thing that 100% has helped me to open up and talk to someone about it.

"It was the PDC that put me in contact (with someone), because I went to a European tour two months ago and I played dreadfully - I had a 57 average or something dreadful, which is totally not how I play.

"They could see there was something wrong and I wasn't myself, and they contacted me a few days later and put me in touch with (sports mental health clinic) Sporting Chance. external-link They then put me in contact with another person and I'm having sessions now and it's working for me.

"Big thanks to the PDC and PDPA (Professional Darts Players Association) for helping me get on that track."

Lewis, from Cardigan, is so much back on track that he won through qualifying and is now ready for his eighth World Championship appearance, and faces Luke Woodhouse in the first round on Thursday evening.

"I'm so chuffed just to be back here after missing out last year after, I think, seven years on the trot was gutting," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"The end of this year has been quite bad for me, I've had a few personal problems and didn't play in the last few events this year and to be honest I was debating whether to enter the qualifiers at one point."

It proved a good choice, as Lewis defeated former UK Open and World Grand Prix champion Robert Thornton 7-5 in the final-round decider to book his eighth appearance at the World Championship.

Also bidding to qualify from the knockout qualification tournament in Coventry was Lewis' fellow Welshman Nick Kenny, who secured another of the four places available to 34 UK PDC Tour Card holders.

"It got me back on track, I went to the qualifier in a good frame of mind and luckily that day everything went my way, I'm through and I'm here now," Lewis said.

"It's a good end to what has been a bad few months."

If Lewis, currently ranked 63rd in the world, beats England's Woodhouse he will book a mouth-watering second round match against fellow Welshman and one of the title favourites Gerwyn Price on Monday.

"Welsh darts has been improving year on year and now it's showing on the biggest stage of all," Lewis added.

"The likes of Gezzy (Gerwyn Price) especially and Jonny Clayton as well, they're both playing so well and obviously they went to the World Cup and they dominated it.

"What Gezzy has done in the last few years has been unbelievable, but if I win my first game I'll be playing Gezzy, so hopefully he doesn't come here and play so well this time!"

