Last updated on .From the section Darts

Wright topped off his look with matching green flights

William Hill PDC World Darts Championship 2021 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 15 December 2020 - 3 January 2021 Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 3 January

Peter Wright opened his PDC World Championship defence as he beat Steve West in an outfit inspired by film and children's book character, the Grinch.

The 50-year-old Scot had vowed to put on a show on the only day of the tournament likely to be in front of a crowd, before London enters tighter coronavirus restriction measures.

Wright saw off West in straightforward fashion, racking up a 3-1 victory.

"Cheer up everyone, it's Christmas!," Wright told Sky Sports after his win.

"Snakebite" Wright, who had a bye to the second round, will not now play again until the third round begins after Christmas.

West had already beaten Amit Gilitwala in the first round earlier in the evening, and briefly looked like making a fight of it after taking the third set on Wright's throw before caving in.

"I am annoyed I am not playing before Christmas, I wanted to wear another Christmas outfit," added Wright.

"Steve didn't play his game like he can. It is hard when you have already played, he has been here hours and hours before me in preparation for his game. I got away with it. I have got stuff to work on."

Wright beat current world number one Michael van Gerwen to win the title for the first time last year.