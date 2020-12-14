Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gurney reached the quarter-finals of the recent World Series of Darts Finals

Londonderry's Daryl Gurney will head the Northern Ireland challenge at the PDC World Darts Championship, which starts at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old begins his bid for the biggest prize in the sport on Thursday, when he will face either Limerick's William O'Connor or Dutch debutant Niels Zonneveld in the second round.

Gurney is seeded 11 for the event based on his world ranking.

His best performance at the PDC Worlds was a quarter-final appearance in 2017.

The Northern Irishman lost 5-1 to three-time champion Michael van Gerwen on that occasion and has failed to get beyond the third round in the last three years.

A two-time major winner - having won the World Grand Prix in 2017 and the Players Championship Finals in 2018 - Gurney has struggled to find his best from this season, falling at the first round stage of five tournaments.

His best results of an indifferent season to date have been a semi-final appearance at the UK Open and progressing to the last eight stage of the World Series of Darts Finals.

First of the Northern Ireland players in action will be Dungannon's Mickey Mansell, who takes on New Zealand's Haupai Puha on Friday afternoon.

Mansell, 47, is ranked 59 in the world and has yet to make it beyond the first round in two previous attempts in 2019 and 2020.

Ricky Evans awaits the victor in the second round.

Enniskillen's Dolan was a quarter-finalist in 2019

Enniskillen native Brendan Dolan will compete in the event for the 13th time when he takes on the winner of the first round tie between Mike De Decker and Edward Foulkes on Tuesday 22 December.

The 47-year-old Fermanagh man was a quarter-finalist at Ally Pally in 2019 and is currently ranked 30 in the world.

Republic of Ireland trio in action

Drogheda teenager Keane Barry is the first Republic of Ireland player in action when he plays former BDO World Championship finalist Jeff Smith on Tuesday in a first round tie.

The Duleek 18-year-old will be taking part in the event for the second time, with the winner coming up against Chris Dobey in round two on Wednesday.

European Championship quarter-finalist O'Connor takes to the stage on Wednesday, with a third Republic of Ireland thrower, Ciaran Teehan, drawn against Wayne Jones for Friday's round one encounter.

Cork 21-year-old Teehan lost in the second round 12 months ago - if he reaches the same stage this time Joe Cullen will be his opponent on 22 December.

The £25m World Championship will see fans return to darts for the first time during the Covid pandemic, with 1000 spectators, rather than the usual 2500, in attendance at sessions.

Among the favourites to be crowned champion will be van Gerwen, defending champion Peter Wright and the in-form Gerwyn Price.