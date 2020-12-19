Nick Kenny is still looking for the perfect nickname and walk-on music

Nick Kenny is aiming for a fairy-tale ending to 2020, on one of the biggest global stages in sport.

Kenny hopes to get his maiden World Championship win at Alexandra Palace.

The 27-year-old claimed a last-chance qualification alongside fellow Welshman Jamie Lewis.

"I'm not allowed to go there before the day I play, so the first time I will ever go there I'll be going up on the stage within a couple of hours of being in the venue," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm looking forward to the big stage... I'm over the moon to be honest, I cant wait to get there and to make a really bad year a good year in the end."

Kenny, from Cwmbran, was playing in the BDO for eight years until he won a PDC Tour Card on the last day of Q-School back in January 2020.

"I'm a last-minute man, as to get into the PDC I got in in the last minute and then at the last chance to qualify for the World Championships, I got in in the last minute as well," he said.

Currently ranked 112nd, Kenny was seeded sixth for last year's BDO World Championship but says he does not mind almost starting from scratch in the PDC rankings.

"I like being the underdog really, there's less pressure on you as you're not expected to win. You can relax and just play your own game," he said.

He faces Dutchman Derk Telnekes in the first round on Sunday.

"Obviously I'm a massive outsider for the tournament, but I just like to gain the experience and I play my game and I can beat anybody, and that's what everyone should be thinking," Kenny said.

"It's all about what I can do up there and I won't be scared of playing any of them, and I will try and take my chances."

Unfortunately it has not been the best year for Kenny, who works full time as a civil servant, to launch his career in the PDC. However, the Cwmbran player had some success on the PDC Home Tour, and got to play against his darting idol.

"To play Gary Anderson, my favourite ever player on a live link in the bedroom I've grown up in, that's just mad. That's why it was a bit surreal," he said.

Kenny spent lockdown working on his fitness and has managed to drop down from 20st to 16st through a combination of healthy eating and cycling and boxing.

"The best thing really is I feel good about it. I feel fitter, I'm not out of breath when going up the stairs and walking to the shops where I live," he added.

"In the long run it's going to be beneficial to me, especially on long days in long tournaments in the PDC."