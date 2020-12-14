Last updated on .From the section Darts

Fallon Sherrock made history in the 2020 tournament by becoming the first woman to beat a man on the world stage

Tuesday marks the start of a slightly different 2021 PDC World Darts Championship.

There will be only one night of fans before Christmas at least, no chanting and more alcohol gel than pints. Last year's superstar Fallon Sherrock is also missing after failing to qualify.

We've put together a 10-question quiz focusing on this year's tournament at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Step up to the oche, select the start button and good luck...