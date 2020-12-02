Last updated on .From the section Darts

Peter Wright is the reigning world champion after beating Michael van Gerwen in last year's final

Up to 1,000 fans will be able to attend each session of this year's PDC World Darts Championship but they will not be permitted to wear fancy dress.

The tournament will take place from 15 December to 3 January at Alexandra Palace in London.

Fans from areas in tiers one and two can book a table of four for one household or support bubble, but people from tier three areas cannot attend.

Spectators are also banned from singing or chanting.

The tournament will be the first PDC event to feature a live crowd since March, when restrictions were first imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers said fans must wear face coverings at all times, except when seated at their table, while all food and drink must be ordered via a mobile app.

"Unfortunately, for this year only, we are unable to permit any spectators on site in fancy dress," they said.

"Christmas jumpers, however, are allowed."

The PDC said that "football style" singing and chanting will be banned.

"However, you will be able to encourage your favourite players from your table," they added.

"Failure to adhere to requests from event security to comply with this may lead to your removal from the event."