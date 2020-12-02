PDC World Darts Championship: Draw for 2021 tournament
Deta Hedman will face Andy Boulton on her PDC World Championship debut at Alexandra Palace later this month.
The 60-year-old three-time BDO women's runner-up edged out last season's star Fallon Sherrock to qualify.
Lisa Ashton, the first woman to earn a tour card via qualifying school, will face Adam Hunt for the right to take on 28th seed Jamie Hughes in round two.
Reigning champion and second seed Peter 'Snakebite' Wright starts against Steve West or Amit Gilitwal.
Top seed Michael van Gerwen has been drawn against either Ryan Murray or Lourence Ilagen of the Philippines, while third seed Gerwyn Price will start against Luke Woodhouse or Jamie Lewis.
While Sherrock became the first female player to win a match at the tournament, Hedman holds the honour of being the first to record a televised win over a male opponent, defeating Aaron Turner at the 2005 UK Open.
The World Championship begins on 15 December and runs through until 3 January.
2021 PDC World Darts Championship draw
Seeded players to enter the tournament at the second-round stage of the competition:
Michael van Gerwyn (1) v Ryan Murray or Lourence Ilagan
Ricky Evans (32) v Mickey Mansell or Haupai Puha
Joe Cullen (16) v Wayne Jones or Ciaran Teehan
Jonny Clayton (17) v John Henderson or Marko Kantele
Dave Chisnall (8) v Keegan Brown or Ryan Meikle
Danny Noppert (25) v Martijn Kleermaker or Cameron Carolissen
Dimitri van den Bergh (9) v Luke Humphries or Paul Lim
Jermaine Wattimena (24) v Derk Telnekes or Nick Kenny
Michael Smith (4) v Jason Lowe or Dmitry Gorbunov
Devon Petersen (29) v Steve Lennon or Daniel Larsson
Gary Anderson (13) v Madars Razma or Toru Suzuki
Mensur Suljovic (20) v Maik Kuivenhoven or Matthew Edgar
Rob Cross (5) v Dirk van Duijvenbode v Bradley Brooks
Jamie Hughes (28) v Adam Hunt or Lisa Ashton
Glen Durrant (12) v Steve Beaton or Diogo Portela
Adrian Lewis (21) v Damon Heta or Danny Baggish
Peter Wright (2) v Steve West or Amit Gilitwala
Gabriel Clemens (31) v Andy Hamilton or Nico Kurz
Krzysztof Ratajski (15) v Ryan Joyce v Karel Sedlacek
Simon Whitlock (18) v Darius Labanauskas or Chengan Liu
James Wade (7) v Callan Rydz or James Bailey
Stephen Bunting (26) v Andy Boulton or Deta Hedman
Ian White (10) v Kim Huybrechts or Di Zhuang
Jeffrey de Zwaan (23) v Ryan Searle or Danny Lauby
Gerwyn Price (3) v Luke Woodhouse or Jamie Lewis
Brendan Dolan (30) v Mike de Decker or Edward Foulkes
Jose de Sousa (14) v Ross Smith or David Evans
Mervyn King (19) v Max Hopp or Gordon Mathers
Nathan Aspinall (6) v Scott Waites or Matt Campbell
Vincent van der Voort (27) v Ron Meulenkamp or Boris Krcmar
Daryl Gurney (11) William O'Connor or Niels Zonneveld
Chris Dobey (22) v Jeff Smith or Keane Barry