Gerwyn Price won back-to-back Players Championship titles and the World Series of Darts during a 17-match unbeaten streak this autumn

Wales are through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup of Darts after beating reigning champions Scotland 2-1 in the second round in Salzburgarena, Austria.

Gerwyn Price beat John Henderson 4-2 in Wales' opening match, averaging 104 in the process.

Jonny Clayton was up next, but was beaten 4-2 by Robert Thornton.

In the deciding doubles match Wales whitewashed the defending champions 4-0 to book a last-eight tie against Australia on Sunday.

Wales were among the favourites going into the event, which is taking place from November 6-8.

Henderson and Thornton were representing Scotland after last year's winning pair Peter Wright and Gary Anderson chose not to travel because of Covid-19.

Wales have never won the trophy but have twice reached the final.

Mark Webster and Barrie Bates were beaten by Dutch pair Raymond van Barneveld and Co Stompé in the inaugural 2010 event.

In 2017 Webster, this time paired with Price, lost the the final to Van Barneveld and Michael van Gerwen.