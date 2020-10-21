Last updated on .From the section Darts

Glen Durrant, 49, won the Premier League title last week

Premier League darts champion Glen Durrant has withdrawn from this weekend's International Open after testing positive for Covid-19.

The three-time BDO world champion had been due to compete in the European Tour event in Germany, but is isolating in line with government guidelines.

The 49-year-old beat Nathan Aspinall in the Premier League final in Coventry a week ago.

Adrian Lewis and Stephen Bunting will return to action in Riesa.

Both players received negative results from Covid-19 tests, having tested positive before the recent World Grand Prix.