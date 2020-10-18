Last updated on .From the section Darts

Peter Wright (left) and Gary Anderson (right) will not defend the World Cup title they won for Scotland last year

John Henderson admits "there is pressure" to defend Scotland's World Cup of Darts title in Austria after winning pair Peter Wright and Gary Anderson pulled out.

Henderson and Robert Thornton will play the 32-nation event in Salzburg.

World champion Wright and multi-major winner Anderson chose not to travel amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

"You're not going to get two bigger names to fill the footsteps of," Henderson said.

"We are just going to do our best and hopefully we can put on a show and merit our place in the team."

The world number 35 added: "I got the news Peter had withdrawn and I would be playing with Robert which - if I am being honest - suits me better because I think there is more pressure playing with the world champion."

With cases of Covid-19 rising again, the 47-year-old from Huntly says he can fully understand why Anderson and Wright have opted to stay at home.

Henderson has Type 2 diabetes which puts him at greater risk if he were to catch the virus.

But despite that, he told BBC Scotland turning down the chance to represent Scotland was not an option.

"I never gave it any thought, I just said yes and that was me going, tunnel vision for putting that Scotland top on.

"I never even dreamt about turning it down. But there are risks involved and I do understand why the two lads are not doing it, but I am just going to grab that opportunity while it is there." Henderson said.

Scotland, who be unseeded for the competition, will begin the defence of their title against Japan when the event starts on 6 November.