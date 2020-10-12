Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price has won four titles in as many weeks

Welshman Gerwyn Price moved to second in the world rankings as he claimed the World Grand Prix title by beating Dutch outsider Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-2.

Price, 35, added the Grand Prix title to the World Series he won last month and his two Grand Slam crowns.

Aubergine farm office worker Van Duijvenbode, 28, the first debutant to reach the final, was 2-0 and 4-1 down but had the highest finish with a 135.

But Price settled the match in style in Coventry with a 102 checkout.

It is his fourth title in as many weeks, following consecutive Players Championship successes in Germany and his win over Rob Cross in the World Series in Austria.

He had secured a 2-0 advantage at the Ricoh Arena after taking the deciding leg of set two on the bull in the double-to-start format.

After the Welshman squandered the chance for a 3-0 fifth set, Van Duijvenbode replied with his 135 finish - completed on the bull - and having taken the set to a decider, he had double top to reduce his deficit to 3-2.

But he could not take the opportunity and Price moved three sets ahead.

World number 73 Van Duijvenbode took the sixth on the deciding leg but then lost a 2-0 advantage in the next as Price took the Grand Prix title for the first time.

"Set two cost me the match," said the Dutchman, who will be back to work in his office this week. "This week, I finally played well and made the final but I didn't play well in the final.

"Even though I'm disappointed, we all have to still buy aubergines."