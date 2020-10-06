Last updated on .From the section Darts

Adrian Lewis won the World Championship in 2011 and 2012

Adrian Lewis and Stephen Bunting will miss the World Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19.

Two-time world champion Lewis and world number 20 Bunting, both 35, were the only players to test positive on arrival at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

They will be replaced by Australia's Simon Whitlock, 51, and 24-year-old Dutchman Jeffrey de Zwaan - providing both return negative test results.

The tournament began on Tuesday and the final takes place on Monday.

A statement from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) read: "Both Lewis and Bunting will return home to isolate in line with government guidelines, and, by following the protocols, neither came into contact with other people during their time at the Ricoh Arena."