Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gary Anderson is ranked sixth in the world

Fear of flying during the Covid-19 pandemic has led to Gary 'Flying Scotsman' Anderson pulling out of the World Series of Darts finals.

The 49-year-old two-time former world champion has also opted out of the Autumn Series in Niedernhausen.

He acknowledges that the Professional Darts Corporation has created "a bubble" for that and this month's finals in Salzburg.

"But I still need to fly to get to these places," he said in a statement.

"I've been playing well at the Premier League, but I'm afraid that flying is a risk I'm not willing to take."

The two-time world champion was part of the 24-player field for the finals in Salzburg and his place will be taken by Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski, who is the highest-placed player from the PDC order of merit not currently in the event.

"Every time I turn on the news, I see another country removed from the travel corridor and infections rising around Europe and the rest of the world," Anderson added.

"Although I'm confident in my mask wearing and adhering to all things I should do, I have little faith in other people. There seems little regard for safety and distancing.

"Even driving would mean transiting through non travel corridor countries - and they are on the red list for a reason. I don't want to risk my health or the health of my family."