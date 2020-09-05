Last updated on .From the section Darts

Michael van Gerwen has won the past four Premier League titles

World number one Michael van Gerwen was knocked out of the Premier League in the group phase following an 8-2 defeat by Daryl Gurney.

Van Gerwen has won the competition in five of the past seven years.

The Dutchman has also topped the league phase in each of those seven years but, this time around, the three-time world champion finished sixth in the table.

Glen Durrant, Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Gary Anderson took the top four play-off places.

Van Gerwen could still have reached the play-offs with a win over Gurney but fell 6-0 behind as he struggled hitting his doubles.

He hit a 121 finish to win his first leg but Gurney soon secured victory with a 104 checkout.

Premier League debutant Aspinall beat group phase winner Durrant 8-2 to secure his place as he finished third.

Wright earned an 8-5 win over Michael Smith to claim second place, while Anderson, who was beaten 8-3 by Gerwyn Price, was fourth.

Aspinall will play Wright in the semi-finals, while Anderson takes on Durrant.