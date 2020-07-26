Last updated on .From the section Darts

Van den Bergh moves to 12th on the PDC Order of Merit following his victory over Anderson

Dimitri van den Bergh caused a shock at the PDC World Matchplay by beating Gary Anderson 18-10 in the final.

The 26-year-old Belgian, making his World Matchplay debut, hit a 170 to level at 6-6 before easing away against Scotland's Anderson.

Van den Bergh twice finished with the bull in producing 124 and 132 checkouts to go 14-8 up and continued to dominate to claim the £150,000 winner's cheque.

"When I was under pressure I kept believing I could do it," he said.

"I had two finishes on the bullseye and when the second one went in I was thinking 'I think it's my day'."

Van den Bergh was the first debutant to win through to the final since James Wade in 2006.

He will now move up to 12th on the PDC Order of Merit after beating Anderson.