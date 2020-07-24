Last updated on .From the section Darts

Vincent Van der Voort points at the referee Kirk Bevins

Darts player Vincent Van der Voort has apologised for angrily rebuking the referee after his world matchplay quarter-final defeat, in which he had an underarm throw disallowed.

The Dutchman, 44, pointed his finger towards referee Kirk Bevins at the end of his 18-16 loss to Glen Durrant in the PDC event in Milton Keynes.

Van der Voort was leading 12-9 when Bevins disqualified an underarm shot thrown in frustration.

Van der Voort then lost the leg.

Darts should be thrown in an "overarm fashion" according to the rules.

"Having seen footage and spoken to people I need to apologise to Kirk the referee as I thought he complained that I stepped over the oche and this is why I reacted at end of the game," said Van der Voort. "He actually complained that I threw the dart not correctly, which I now know.

"Also to Glen Durrant, he took advantage of my fall of concentration with the incident allowing him back into the game, for that he did well and best of luck in today's game to him."

Three-time BDO world champion Durrant will play Dimitri Van den Bergh - conqueror of Adrian Lewis - in Saturday's semi-finals.

"I've no idea how I won that game," said Durrant. "Vincent will be devastated because the better player lost but sometimes you need a bit of luck to get you through."

Gary Anderson meets Michael Smith in the other semi-final.

The winner of the event, which was moved from Blackpool's Winter Gardens and is being played without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, will receive £150,000.