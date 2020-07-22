Last updated on .From the section Darts

Durrant recovered from 4-1 down to beat Wright

World champion Peter Wright was knocked out of the PDC World Matchplay as he lost 11-8 to Glen Durrant in the second round.

Wright led 4-1 but Durrant reeled off five legs in a row, including 108 and 104 finishes, to take a 6-4 lead.

A 121 from Scot Wright made it 7-7 but Englishman Durrant pulled clear to reach the quarter-finals.

"Absolutely huge," said Durrant of his victory. "This field is wide open. It's there to be won now."

Earlier, Vincent van der Voort beat Daryl Gurney 11-5, while Dimitri van den Bergh overcame Joe Cullen 11-9.

In the final match of the night, two-time world champion Adrian Lewis won 11-7 against Danny Noppert.