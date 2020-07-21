Last updated on .From the section Darts

Simon Whitlock has never been beyond the semi-finals of the World Matchplay

World number one Michael Van Gerwen is out of the PDC World Matchplay after a stunning second-round defeat by Simon Whitlock.

The Australian 16th seed raced into a 5-0 lead on his way to thrashing two-time winner Van Gerwen 11-4 behind closed doors in Milton Keynes.

Whitlock will face Scotland's Gary Anderson, who beat James Wade 11-8, in the quarter-finals.

"It is one of my best performances," Whitlock told Sky Sports.

"I have been playing online tournaments. I was very confident going into the match.

"Michael didn't play his normal match, but I took full advantage of his poor form."

Dutchman Van Gerwen, who converted just four of 24 double attempts, is the third of the top four seeds to exit the tournament, after Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross both lost in the first round.

England's Michael Smith beat Austria's Mensur Suljovic 14-12 to reach the quarter-finals.