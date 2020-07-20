Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price reached the World Matchplay quarter-final in 2015

Welshman Gerwyn Price has suffered first round World Matchplay defeat for the fourth year in a row.

The world number three was surprisingly beaten 10-7 by 24th ranked Danny Noppert behind closed doors in Milton Keynes.

Price who averaged just 90.73 has not won a game in the event since 2016.

The two-time Grand Slam of Darts champion and this year's UK Open runner-up won the first leg but was never ahead again.

After Price threw a 114 checkout to go 1-0 up, Dutchman Noppert opened up a 3-1 lead.

The former rugby player from Markham also produced a 122 finish on his way to levelling the match at 4-4.

Noppert led 7-4, 8-5 and then 9-7 before an 88 checkout to seal the biggest win of his career.

In round two he will face England's Adrian Lewis.

Price's exit follows first round defeat for fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton.