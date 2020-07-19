Last updated on .From the section Darts

Clemens had an average of 89.22 and threw four maximums

Defending champion Rob Cross lost in the first round of the World Matchplay as debutant Gabriel Clemens sealed a surprise 10-8 win in Milton Keynes.

Cross had the superior average with 94.40 but is the first champion to lose in round one since Colin Lloyd in 2006.

German world number 40 Clemens fired a 170 checkout and maintained a doubles success rate of 56% compared to his opponent's 35%.

He will play Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski in round two.

Earlier, Mensur Suljovic, beaten finalist in 2018, recorded five 100-plus checkouts as he came from 9-7 down to beat Jamie Hughes 12-10 in extra time.

Glen Durrant had an average of 106.93 as he secured a commanding 10-3 win over Jeffrey De Zwaan.