Van Gerwen only had two maximums in his opening match

Top seed Michael van Gerwen overcame world number 32 Brendan Dolan 10-7 in the first round of the World Matchplay, behind closed doors in Milton Keynes.

The champion in 2015 and 2016 will play 16th seed Simon Whitlock next.

Eighth seed Gary Anderson, the 2018 winner, beat Justin Pipe 10-5 and will play ninth seed James Wade, the 2007 champion, in round two.

Wade lost five legs in succession having been 4-0 up, but went on to a 12-10 extra time win over Keegan Brown.

Earlier, Whitlock beat Ryan Joyce 10-4 and Krzysztof Ratajski, seeded 13, saw off Jermaine Wattimena by the same score.

Van Gerwen, who has not progressed beyond the quarter-finals in the event since the last of his two titles four years ago, struggled for rhythm against the Northern Irishman, who produced a 128 finish to level at 5-5 having been 4-1 behind.

The 46-year-old, quarter-finalist at the 2019 World Championship, had the throw at 7-7 but his doubles success rate of 27% proved decisive as Van Gerwen, who averaged 99.82 and had a highest checkout of 82, sealed victory.

"This is all new and it felt a bit weird," the Dutchman said. "A win is a win but I want to do a bit better for myself - I gave my friends too much worry!"

Despite a troublesome elbow injury, Pipe secured a 3-2 lead at the break against Anderson courtesy of a 122 on the bullseye, but Anderson improved and won five successive legs, sealing the match with a 112.