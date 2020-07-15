Last updated on .From the section Darts

Michael van Gerwen is one title win away from equalling Phil Taylor's record of six Premier League victories

Darts' Premier League season will resume with six consecutive nights behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes in August.

The competition was curtailed in March after just six nights due to the coronavirus pandemic but will be underway again on 25 August.

The league's typical on-the-road format resumes on 17 September in Glasgow.

The revised schedule means events in Rotterdam, Birmingham, Belfast, Leeds and Berlin will not take place in 2020.

The top four players in the league are scheduled to compete in the play-offs at London's O2 Arena on 22 October.

England's Glen Durrant leads the current Premier League table from Michael van Gerwen, who has claimed the overall title five times and in each of the last four seasons.