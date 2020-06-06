Last updated on .From the section Darts

Nathan Aspinall won the 2019 UK Open

Nathan Aspinall made a trophy out of a dinner plate to celebrate winning the PDC Home Tour title.

The Englishman beat Wales' Jonny Clayton 6-4 in the finale following wins over Dutch player Jelle Klaasen and Scotland's Gary Anderson on Friday.

Aspinall, 28, then wrote his name on a plate and held it aloft before diving in his hot tub.

"It's permanent marker so it's going in the bin after this, but there's my little trophy for the night," he said.

Aspinall beat Klaasen 6-3 before edging out Anderson 6-5 in a high-quality match.

He led Clayton 2-0 in the final but lost the next three legs before taking the next three on his way to victory.

The tournament, which featured more than 100 PDC tour card holders filmed at home on their mobile phones, was set up after events were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The PDC is planning to stage the World Matchplay in Blackpool next month, though a decision is yet to be made on whether fans will be present.

"Hopefully I'll be the one and only winner of the Home Tour," added Aspinall.

"I hope all the fans have enjoyed it in these tough times for everyone. A lot of us were sceptical at the start but we've all loved it."