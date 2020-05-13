Last updated on .From the section Darts

Anderson was initially ruled out due to slow internet at his Somerset home

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson is to compete in the PDC Home Tour after fixing a broadband problem.

The 'Flying Scotsman' will compete on Saturday in the tournament, where players are filmed at home on their mobile phones.

He competes in a group alongside Belgian duo Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts, and Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Anderson was initially ruled out due to a slow internet speed at his home.

But after resolving the issue he will take part in the event, which is featuring more than 100 PDC tour card holders playing from their own homes.

World champion Peter Wright and world number three Gerwyn Price, who were beaten earlier in the event, have been invited back to compete again in the final group games.