Last updated on .From the section Darts

Paul Gallagher won all three matches in the charity event

Preston midfielder Paul Gallagher has won the PDC Darts At Home Footballers Special charity event.

Gallagher beat England midfielders James Maddison and Declan Rice and West Brom striker Charlie Austin to win the PDC's Darts At Home tournament.

In a best-of-three format, where each leg started on 301, Gallagher cruised past Austin and Rice 2-0 either side of a 2-1 win over Maddison.

The event aimed to raise money for the NHS Charities Together initiative.

Austin finished second after beating Leicester's Maddison and West Ham's Rice, with the latter finishing bottom after losing all three games, as part of an event to raise funds to help the fight against coronavirus.

"I'm over the moon, it's all about finishing," said Gallagher, who averaged 75 and had a 108-checkout in his opening win over Austin.

The footballers played from their respective homes on video calls, and the event was streamed live on the PDC's YouTube channel.