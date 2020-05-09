Last updated on .From the section Darts

Anderson reached the last 32 of the 2019 World Champioship

Australian Kyle Anderson made his return to darts on the PDC Home Tour on Saturday after recovering from coronavirus.

The 32-year-old lost 5-2 to Sweden’s Daniel Larsson in his first match since spending four weeks in isolation without access to a dartboard.

Anderson, the world number 45, tested positive for coronavirus at the end of March.

"I first threw a dart about a week ago,” he told PDC TV.

“I went for a 20 and hit a 12, so where I've got now, hopefully I'm going to get going again.”

Anderson’s wife and son tested negative for the virus, so the Australian went into isolation alone on his parents-in-law’s farm.

With the usual tournaments suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Professional Darts Corporation launched the Home Tour in which players compete from home on video calls.

There are 32 nights in the league’s first phase, with four players competing each night and one from each group advancing to the second phase.