Darts: Footballers Maddison, Rice, Austin & Gallagher to play to raise money for NHS
Last updated on .From the section Darts
We have all had to be creative to cope with lockdown and footballers are no different.
Four players - James Maddison, Declan Rice, Paul Gallagher and Charlie Austin - will be swapping the pitch for the oche when they take part in the "Darts at Home" tournament on Sunday.
The special edition is based on the PDC Home Tour concept, in which players from around the world have been competing from their homes via a live video broadcast in order to raise money for the NHS.
England midfielders Maddison and Rice, of Leicester City and West Ham United respectively, will go head to head in the opening game of Sunday's event.
Preston North End's Scottish midfielder Gallagher and West Bromwich Albion's English striker Austin will then look to prove themselves with the arrows.
Full fixtures:
- Maddison v Rice
- Gallagher v Austin
- Rice v Austin
- Maddison v Gallagher
- Gallagher v Rice
- Austin v Maddison
The rules:
- All matches are the best of three legs, starting on 301 and ending on a double or bullseye.
- The player listed on the left of the fixture will throw first in odd-numbered legs.
- Two points are awarded for a win.