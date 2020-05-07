Last updated on .From the section Darts

Midfielders James Maddison (right) and Declan Rice are England team-mates

We have all had to be creative to cope with lockdown and footballers are no different.

Four players - James Maddison, Declan Rice, Paul Gallagher and Charlie Austin - will be swapping the pitch for the oche when they take part in the "Darts at Home" tournament on Sunday.

The special edition is based on the PDC Home Tour concept, in which players from around the world have been competing from their homes via a live video broadcast in order to raise money for the NHS.

England midfielders Maddison and Rice, of Leicester City and West Ham United respectively, will go head to head in the opening game of Sunday's event.

Preston North End's Scottish midfielder Gallagher and West Bromwich Albion's English striker Austin will then look to prove themselves with the arrows.

Full fixtures:

Maddison v Rice

Gallagher v Austin

Rice v Austin

Maddison v Gallagher

Gallagher v Rice

Austin v Maddison

