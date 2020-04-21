Welshman Kenny upsets the odds on PDC's Home Tour

Nick Kenny is ranked 106th in the world

Welshman Nick Kenny upset the odds of the PDC Home Tour by finishing top of his group on night five.

Kenny began the night as the lowest-ranked at 106th, but beat three higher-placed opponents.

He saw of World Youth Champion Luke Humphries 5-3, Joe Murnan 5-2 and Devon Peterson 5-3.

A delighted Kenny said: "I'm on paper the worst player in the group. It proves I can compete with the big boys."

His success follows that of compatriot Jamie Lewis, who won the first round of the competition, in which players take on each other from their own homes.