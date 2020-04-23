Keegan Brown: Former world youth champion ditches darts to double hours for NHS

Keegan Brown used to practise playing darts up to 30 hours a week

From throwing doubles to almost doubling his hours for the NHS - Keegan Brown has ditched his darts to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former world youth champion had already carried on working part-time as a medical laboratory assistant despite turning professional.

And the 27-year-old from the Isle of Wight has stepped up his shifts at the island's only hospital since the crisis started.

"For now my skills are required in the laboratory, not on the dartboard, so my focus is there," the world number 30 told BBC Sport.

Brown, whose darts nickname is 'The Needle', works in the blood sciences department.

"It can involve anything from receiving samples, booking in, centrifuging samples, using automated analysers and working alongside my colleagues as a team to identify health problems. Most medical conditions will be detected in this way," he said.

When Brown was on the main PDC Tour, he still tried to work three days a week in the lab, but now does a minimum five days, including overnight shifts as the operation has moved to a 24-hour service.

"I feel it's the right thing to do during a pandemic crisis. I couldn't just sit at home whilst my colleagues up and down the country are at work fighting against this virus daily. If they can use my skills in a way to help, I want them to," he added.

"I'm in a biochemistry and haematology laboratory identifying health problems and monitoring chronic diseases as well. We are completing our day-to-day tests as usual and now following procedures in the chain of testing for Covid-19."

Darts practice has taken a back seat, although he hopes to find an evening free to take part in the new 'home tour' and says he has been buoyed by support for key workers.

"The clap for carers on a Thursday night is very emotional," he said.

"When you can hear clapping, banging on pans and fireworks, it makes it worthwhile going to work daily in these difficult circumstances.

"It's not just the healthcare but all the unsung heroes that are risking their own safety every day to keep the country running. I was just arriving home from a shift last week and it really got me, my neighbours were great.

"Myself and my colleagues in the laboratory all said, when you can hear people's appreciation, it really hits home that people are thankful to what we are doing during this time of need."

So how does that support compare to the cheers at a big darts match, where he walks out to Blitzkrieg Bop by the Ramones?

"At the darts, the crowd can be with you one minute and against you the next," said Brown.

"It can be difficult to understand sometimes but it's good to remember it's more about the theatre of darts, the occasion, the drama.

"Although both make me feel really good they are so very different. Working with the NHS will hopefully save lives, it's a part I do for myself and others. Playing darts is more personal and I do it for love of the game and personal achievement. Obviously I enjoy being appreciated for both and I am very lucky."

Brown reached the last 16 of the World Championship in 2018 before losing to 16-time champion Phil Taylor.

"My greatest achievement was my 2014 PDC World Youth Champion win, to be called a world champion during a period of a sports career is a feeling everyone wants," he said.

"I am keeping my arm in and trying to get online for a game or two when I can. I just currently feel my focus is needed elsewhere at the moment.

"I'm looking forward to getting back practising my usual two full days and a couple of hours on work days."