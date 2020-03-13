Premier League Darts: Rotterdam double-header rescheduled for September

Rotterdam was due to stage the eighth and ninth rounds of league fixtures in 2020

The 2020 Premier League Darts final will be played in the Netherlands after a double-header in Rotterdam is rescheduled for 9-10 September.

The eighth and ninth rounds of fixtures were set to be played in the Dutch city on 25-26 March, but were postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gatherings of more than 100 people in the Netherlands are to be prevented until at least 31 March.

The play-offs were due to take place in London on 21 May.

Subject to no further changes to the schedule, that will become the penultimate round of league fixtures, with the final round of round-robin games, the semi-finals and final now being played in Rotterdam.