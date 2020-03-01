Gerwyn Price beats Michael Smith to triumph in Belgium

  • From the section Darts
Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith
It was a Wales v England final in Belgium as Gerwyn Price took on Michael Smith

Welshman Gerwyn Price beat England's Michael Smith 8-3 to win the inaugural PDC Belgian Darts Championship.

In the semi-finals Price fought back from 3-0 down against the Netherlands' Dirk van Duijvenbode to win 7-4 in Hasselt.

He had also seen off Austria's Mensur Suljovic while Smith beat Scotland's Peter Wright 7-5 in the last four.

Smith's highlights also included a 6-5 third-round win over world-ranked number one Michael van Gerwen.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you