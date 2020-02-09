Lisa Ashton claims first win on PDC Tour at Players Championship 2

Ashton sealed victory against Bunse with a 12-dart leg

Lisa Ashton secured her maiden victory on the PDC Pro Tour with a first-round win over Germany's Christian Bunse at the Players Championship in Barnsley.

The 49-year-old from Bolton became the first woman to win a Tour card through Q School at Wigan last month.

In Players Championship 1 on Saturday, which Gary Anderson went on to win, she lost 6-2 in round one to Brendan Dolan.

A 100 average saw off Bunse in Players Championship 2, before she lost 6-2 to Darius Labanauskas in the last 64.

Four-time BDO women's world champion Ashton, who lost 3-0 in this year's final to Japan's Mikuru Suzuki, is eligible for all 30 Players Championship events this season, the next of which is in Wigan next weekend.

Fallon Sherrock, who made darts history by becoming the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Championship and went on to reach the third round, will play in next week's Premier League meeting at Nottingham and has also qualified for the UK Open in Minehead in March.

She was unable to gain a tour card at Wigan, finishing 156th.