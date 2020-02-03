Peter Wright: Masters win over Michael Smith continues fine start to 2020

Peter Wright has won back-to-back televised titles for the first time in his career

World champion Peter Wright continued his excellent start to 2020 by winning the Masters in Milton Keynes.

The 49-year-old beat Michael Smith in a deciding leg in Sunday's final, 32 days after winning the PDC world title.

Smith missed three match darts in the final leg, which would have clinched a first major title for the Englishman.

Scotland's Wright hit double eight to claim the £60,000 top prize and said afterwards: "I'm a very lucky player tonight, Michael should've won that."

Wright and Smith will both be competing in this year's Premier League, which gets under way in Aberdeen on Thursday and has a first prize of £250,000 on offer to the winner on 21 May.

Nine players will face each other in a round-robin format in the first section of the competition, with one of nine "challengers" - including history-making female player Fallon Sherrock - appearing alongside them each week.

Points won by the challengers will not count towards the league table, but they will receive financial rewards for winning or drawing matches.