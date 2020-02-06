Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen beats Peter Wright on opening night

Michael van Gerwen has won the past four successive Premier League Darts tournaments

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen began his Premier League Darts campaign with victory after he beat world champion Peter Wright in Aberdeen.

In a closely-fought match, five-time winner van Gerwen kicked off his title defence with a 7-5 win.

The Dutchman, who lost to Wright in last month's PDC World Championship final, took out 106 to beat the Scot.

Glen Durrant marked his first Premier League appearance with a win against 2018 finalist Michael Smith.

The three-time BDO world champion eased to his 7-3 win at a canter, missing just two darts at a double.

In the evening's second match, Gary Anderson defeated Daryl Gurney 7-5 in front of a vociferous crowd at the recently-opened P&J Live arena.

Nathan Aspinall easily overcame John Henderson, the year's first challenger, in a routine 7-3 win, while Gerwyn Price drew 6-6 with last year's finalist Rob Cross in the evening's final match.

Fallon Sherrock, who became the first female player to win a match at the PDC World Championship in December, will fill the challenger spot in the next round of Premier League fixtures.

The 25-year-old will play Durrant in Nottingham on 13 February.

Results: Aberdeen, 6 February

Michael Smith 3-7 Glen Durrant

Gary Anderson 7-5 Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall 7-3 John Henderson (challenger)

Gerwyn Price 6-6 Rob Cross

Fixtures: Nottingham, 13 February

Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Gary Anderson v Peter Wright

Glen Durrant v Fallon Sherrock (challenger)

Daryl Gurney v Michael van Gerwen