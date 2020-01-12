Scott Mitchell: Former BDO world champion to launch PDC qualification bid

Scott Mitchell lost 6-3 to Wayne Warren in the BDO World Championship semi-final

Former British Darts Organisation world champion Scott Mitchell has confirmed he will try to gain a tour card on the Professional Darts Corporation circuit.

Mitchell, the 2015 world champion, lost to Welshman Wayne Warren on Saturday in the semi-finals of this year's event.

The 49-year-old, from the New Forest, feels now is the time to seriously make a bid at switching to the PDC.

"Everything happens for a reason and I think the BDO has lost its way a little bit," he told BBC Radio Solent.

Mitchell was alluding to the struggles experienced by the sport's original governing body who switched their flagship tournament from its traditional venue at the Lakeside Country Club, in Surrey, to Indigo at London's O2 Arena.

Poor crowds and last-minute reductions in prize money dogged the competition, in stark contrast to the continuing success of the PDC's World Championship at Alexandra Palace over Christmas and New Year.

"I don't even know what I've won after reaching the semi-finals," Mitchell joked. "It's a tough time for the BDO and they need to work it out.

"Given time, I think they will straighten it out. But, it's as long as they've got the time really."

Mitchell will join the rest of the PDC Qualifying School entrants in Wigan from Tuesday in his first attempt at gaining a tour card for the 2020 season.

"I'll try my best to, but if I'm unsuccessful, I'll return and continue as we are," Mitchell said.