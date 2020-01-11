BDO World Darts: Wayne Warren beats Scott Mitchell to reach final

Warren recovered from a slow start before winning against Mitchell

Wayne Warren beat former champion Scott Mitchell 6-3 to reach his first men's BDO World Darts Championships final.

Englishman Mitchell had a late finish to his quarter-final on Friday evening but he started strongly to go 2-0 up.

Welshman Warren, 57, came back and took a 3-2 lead and then went 5-3 in front in a closely fought match.

Warren took the first two legs of the ninth set and, despite a slight stutter which allowed Mitchell to level at 2-2, he took the fifth leg to seal victory.

He will now play compatriot Jim Williams or Mario Vandenbogaerde, of Belgium, in the final.

"I can't explain it. I've got so much respect for Scott. he is such a nice guy," Warren told Eurosport.

"Scott didn't play well and I didn't play well but there had to be a winner.

"I think I gave him too much respect [at the start] and you shouldn't. I'm so happy to be in the world final at 57."

In the youth final, Irish teenager Keane Barry, 17, put in an impressive display as he beat England's Leighton Bennett, 14, 3-0.

Bennett, who is nicknamed Boom Boom and once beat 16-time world darts champion Phil Taylor in an exhibition match, was beaten 3-1 by Mitchell in the main draw.