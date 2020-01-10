BDO World Darts: Beau Greaves denied final spot by Japan's Mikuru Suzuki

Beau Greaves marked her 16th birthday on Thursday by reaching Friday's semi-final

England's teenage debutant Beau Greaves was denied a place in the BDO women's World Darts Championship final by reigning champion Mikuru Suzuki.

Having qualified for the semi-finals on her 16th birthday by defeating Dutch third seed Aileen de Graaf, sixth-seed Greaves was beaten 2-1 on Friday.

Greaves, who will sit her her GCSE exams later his year, levelled at 1-1 before losing 3-0 in the decisive set.

Japan's Suzuki faces four-time champion Lisa Ashton in Saturday night's final.

England's Ashton defeated Australia's Corrine Hammond 2-0, winning both sets 3-0 in a commanding display in Friday's afternoon session.

In the men's event, Welsh second-seed Jim Williams recorded a convincing 5-1 victory over England's Paul Hogan to reach the semi-final at London's Indigo at the O2.

Having defeated Ryan Hogarth 4-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals, Williams eventually ran out a clear winner in an initially scrappy contest to set up a semi-final against Belgian Mario Vandenbogaerde.

English pair Scott Waites and 2015 champion Scott Mitchell go head-to-head in the last men's quarter final fixture later on Friday, with Wales' fifth seed Wayne Warren awaiting the winner.

The British Darts Organisation tournament has been hit by low ticket sales and prize money issues, with Fallon Sherrock, the first woman to win a match at the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Championship in December, withdrawing amid reports the women's top prize could drop.