BDO World Darts Championship: Scott Mitchell beats 14-year-old Leighton Bennett

Bennett (right) was making his debut at the world championships

Former champion Scott Mitchell kept his composure to beat 14-year-old Leighton Bennett 3-1 at the BDO World Darts Championships.

World youth champion Bennett whitewashed Mitchell to take the third set 3-0.

But Mitchell, the 2015 winner who is 35 years his senior, was in charge for most of the second-round match.

Meanwhile, four-time champion Lisa Ashton defeated Paula Jacklin to reach the women's quarter-finals.

Bennett, nicknamed Boom Boom, once beat 16-time world darts champion Phil Taylor in an exhibition match and was supported by 2018 PDC world champion Rob Cross.

The Lincoln teenager, who turned 14 on New Year's Eve, started tentatively on his World Championship debut before registering his first success in the seventh leg.

"It was awesome. At least I didn't get beaten 9-0 in legs," said Bennett.

'Scotty Dog' Mitchell, from Dorset, hugged and clapped his opponent after the match.

"He's got a 29-year-old inside that body and I really worry every time I play him," said Mitchell.

He will play Germany's Michael Unterbuchner in the last 16, while Bennett faces Irish teenager Keane Barry, 17, in this year's youth final.