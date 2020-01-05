Peter Wright: New world champion ready for 'amazing' opener in Aberdeen

Peter Wright got the better of Michael Van Gerwen with a 7-3 win in the final

New PDC world champion Peter Wright is looking forward to an "immense" welcome in Aberdeen when the Premier League Darts gets under way next month.

The Scot, 49, beat defending champion and three-time winner Michael Van Gerwen on New Year's Day to win his first world title.

He was runner-up to the Dutch world number one in the 2017 Premier League.

"John McDonald announcing me as world champion - the place is going to erupt," Wright told BBC Scotland.

On the opening event at the P&J Live on 6 February, he added: "It's going to be immense.

"Gary Anderson is back, which is fantastic for Scottish darts, and John Henderson is playing again. He had one of the greatest ever walk-ons in darts there last year.

"I can't wait. It's going to be amazing."

Wright, who finished eighth in the Premier League in 2019 and seventh the year before, is brimming with confidence after his world title success.

"I believe I can win every competition I enter now," he said. "My aim for this year is to try to retain the title and push MVG for the number one spot."