Fallon Sherrock and World Cup winner Luca Toni team up for darts event

Fallon Sherrock was the fifth woman to appear at the PDC World Championship

Two weeks ago, Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to win a PDC World Championship match.

A week later, the crowd at Alexandra Palace was dressed in Sherrock's pink outfit as the 25-year-old Briton reached the third round of the event.

And this week, Sherrock teamed up with former footballer and 2006 World Cup winner Luca Toni to play in the Celebrity Darts World Cup in Bonn, Germany.

Sherrock and Italian former Bayern Munich striker Toni played alongside teams including Germany striker Max Kruse and handball player Pascal Hens.

Hens and partner Michael van Gerwen were victorious in the event.