Fallon Sherrock wins take darts global - Barry Hearn

Sherrock was backed by a loud and enthusiastic crowd at Alexandra Palace, where she reached the third round

Fallon Sherrock's success has got people talking about darts "from New York to Melbourne" says Professional Darts Organisation chair Barry Hearn.

Sherrock, 25, became the first woman to win a World Championship match when she beat Ted Evetts before Christmas.

"Fallon's inspired the nation - the world - it has been everywhere from New York to Melbourne," said Hearn.

"Everyone's talking about darts. There are no barriers to entry, anyone can pick up a board."

The tournament concludes on New Year's Day as Dutchman Michael van Gerwen aims to secure his fourth PDO world crown with victory over Scotland's Peter Wright.

Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright face of in the World Championship final on Wednesday evening

"I'm hoping for something really special," added Hearn on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We've probably got the two guys who have played best in the final. Peter has nearly always been beaten in finals by Michael but he is playing so well this is his big chance to win his first world title."

Wright, 49, believes his extra experience could tell in his battle with the 30-year-old Van Gerwen.

"I'm not going to throw it away again," he said. "I've matured over all these years. I believe I can hit anything I want."

Hearn aims to grow female darts market

Sherrock will be given the chance to gain top-level experience throughout 2020 after she was granted a place at five World Series events in addition to qualifying for the US Darts Masters.

Media playback is not supported on this device Fallon Sherrock: 'I've just proved you wrong!'

Hearn believes her success can spur on a new generation of female players. Sherrock became only the fifth woman to play at the World Championships after Gayl King, Anastasia Dobromyslova, Lisa Ashton and Mikuru Suzuki when she made her debut this year.

"She is probably one of the reasons at the top of the list of people saying 'I'm going to go and play darts'. And a lot of those people are women," added Hearn.

"It is not a new market for darts but perhaps a market that has not had enough done for it."

Sherrock has pulled out of the British Darts Organisation version of the World Championships, which are mired in financial difficulty after switching away from their long-standing Surrey base to East London.

Players were sent a letter five days before the event is due to start on 4 January, explaining that prize money would be reduced after poor ticket sales.

"We are awfully good at what we do and they are awfully poor, that is the truth of it," added Hearn.

"They really have to get their act together. We have offered to help many times but they have an arrogance that they can do as well as us."