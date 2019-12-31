Fallon Sherrock: Briton pulls out of BDO Women's Championship

Fallon Sherrock was beaten by Chris Dobey in the third round at the PDC World Championship

Fallon Sherrock will not compete at the BDO Women's World Championship in January, her management has announced.

The 25-year-old, who became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship in December, took "many factors into consideration", a Modus Darts statement on social media said.

It added that they included "unexpected changes" to the event.

On Monday, the BDO said prize money would be "reduced somewhat" after only 15% of tickets were sold.

The championships - featuring separate men's and women's tournaments - take place between 4 and 12 January at Indigo at The O2 in London.

In a letter to players, BDO chairman Des Jacklin said income was down 85% on predictions and commercial advisers Sportotal had failed to secure a sponsor because of perceptions the BDO is "toxic".

Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at the Alexandra Palace event when she beat Ted Evetts at the first round of the PDC World Championship.

She went on to reach the third round and has since been given a spot in all World Series of Darts events in 2020 and will compete in the US, Denmark, Germany and New Zealand.