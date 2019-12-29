PDC Darts Championship: Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall reach semi-finals

Peter Wright is into his first PDC World Championship semi-final since 2017

Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall are into the semi-finals of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Scottish seventh seed Wright averaged 105.86 in beating England's Luke Humphries 5-3.

English 12th seed Nathan Aspinall reached the last four for the second successive year with a 5-3 win over Belgium's Dimitri van den Bergh.

Michael van Gerwen faces Darius Labanauskas and Gerwyn Price plays Glen Durrant later on Sunday.

Aspinall will face either defending champion Van Gerwen or Lithuania's Labanauskas, while Wright will take on either third seed Price or three-time BDO champion Durrant.