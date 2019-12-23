World Championship: Gary Anderson and Adrian Lewis fight back to reach last 16

Anderson won the World Championship in 2015 and 2016

Two-time world champions Gary Anderson and Adrian Lewis both fought back from two sets down to win their respective third-round matches and reach the last 16 of the PDC World Championship.

Scotland's Anderson, ranked fifth in the world, fought back from 3-1 down to beat Englishman Ryan Searle 4-3.

Lewis, meanwhile, brought himself back from the brink to get the better of Darren Webster 4-3.

"Full credit to Darren, I thought he was awesome," said Lewis.

"That was one of the best games I've ever been involved in. I'm fighting as best I can do and we'll see where it takes me."

Anderson will play Nathan Aspinall for a place in the quarter-finals while Lewis will face Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh, who won 4-2 against Luke Woodhouse to move one win away from a second quarter-final appearance in three years.

Elsewhere, seventh seed Peter Wright beat Seigo Asada 4-2 to progress, while Jeffrey de Zwaan achieved the highest average of the tournament so far with 106.09 as the Dutchman edged Dave Chisnall 4-3

Finally, Luke Humphries beat Nico Kurz 4-2 to ensure his stay in the competition extends beyond Christmas for the second successive year. He will play Kim Huybrechts in the last 16.

Play resumes on Friday when Fallon Sherrock looks to continue her superb run in the tournament when she faces Chris Dobey in the last 32.