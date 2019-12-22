PDC Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen into last 16 but James Wade out

Michael van Gerwen won the title in 2014, 2017 and 2019

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen moved into the last 16 of the PDC World Championship with a 4-0 victory over Ricky Evans at Alexandra Palace.

After easing into a 2-0 lead, three-time winner Van Gerwen edged a scrappy third set as both missed chances.

But the Dutch top seed regained his form in the fourth, hitting a 118 checkout to seal victory and a round four tie against Stephen Bunting.

"I was a little bit annoyed with myself," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports.

"I could've done better but I didn't turn up 100% - I need to be better."

England's eighth seed James Wade was knocked out by compatriot Steve Beaton, who reached the last 16 for the first time in 16 years.

Beaton took the opening set and hit back from two legs down in the second to move into a 2-0 lead.

Wade battled to make it 2-1 and then 3-2 after Beaton had won the fourth set but the three-time semi-finalist could not prevent Beaton sealing a 4-2 victory.

Former BDO world champion Beaton will play Lithuania's Darius Labanauskas, who beat Max Hopp 4-2, in round four.

Elsewhere, 17th seed Bunting beat 16th seed Jonny Clayton 4-0 and 12th seed Nathan Aspinall beat Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski 4-3.

Belgium's Kim Huybrechts came from 1-0 and 2-1 down to knock out Dutchman Danny Noppert with a 4-2 win.